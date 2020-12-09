Business & Finance
Russian central bank sees short-term pro-inflationary risks
- Speaking ahead of the Dec. 18 board meeting, Yudaeva reiterated the central bank still saw some room for monetary easing thanks to disinflationary risks.
Updated 09 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: The Russian central bank sees short-term inflationary risks that in the past have prevented it from monetary easing, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said on Wednesday, days before the next rate-setting meeting.
Speaking ahead of the Dec. 18 board meeting, Yudaeva reiterated the central bank still saw some room for monetary easing thanks to disinflationary risks.
Pakistan FO rejects 'selective' US designation on religious freedom blacklist
Russian central bank sees short-term pro-inflationary risks
WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management
PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari
Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President
Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM
Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax
US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020
Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies
More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge
Read more stories
Comments