National COVID positivity surges at 7.78 percent; 2,498 patients critical

  • The COVID update by NCOC also highlighted Mortality Analysis as the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 8,547 since the contagion outbreak.
APP Updated 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday recorded 7.78 percent where 2,498 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 21.80 percent followed by Hyderabad 19.03 percent, Mirpur 13.16 percent and Rawalpindi 13.03 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.8 percent, Balochistan 6.5 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 3.7 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 6.3 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 10.6 percent, Punjab 3.9 percent and Sindh had 13.1 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Rawalpindi had 13.03 percent, Faisalabad 3.15 percent, Multan 2.01 percent and Gujranwala 0.24 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 21.80 percent, Hyderabad 19.03 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 13.02 percent, Abbottabad 11.82 percent and Swat had 4.23 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.15 percent, in ICT 6.28 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 13.16 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 5.45 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 2.94 percent.

The COVID update by NCOC also highlighted Mortality Analysis as the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 8,547 since the contagion outbreak.

It added that the current Fatality Rate was 2 percent against 2.28 percent of global mortality ratio.

Moreover, out of the total deaths 71 percent were males whereas 76 percent of the deceased were overtheage of 50 years.

It was pertinent to mention as the Mortality Analysis highlighted that most importantly 72 percent had chronic comorbidities (meaning by that those with other diseases are more likely to be effected by this virus).

Around 91 percent of the deceased had remained hospitalized whereas 58 percent of the hospitalized COVID patients remained on ventilator, it said.

Coronavirus NCOC National COVID Positivity Ratio

