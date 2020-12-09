AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
PDM divided over tendering of resignations: Qureshi

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided over tendering resignations, and warned the opposition against using "unconstitutional" measures against the government.

In a statement here, the foreign minister, who is also vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), criticised the PDM for deciding to hold Lahore rally, despite the rising trend in coronavirus cases across the country. He said that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic had reached a dangerous level, and a total 75 people had died the other day.

In Lahore, he added that the rate of coronavirus infection had reached 10 percent.

"In this situation, the PDM is going to hold a meeting in Lahore. This is not the time for holding public meetings given the danger to precious human lives," he said, adding that the government was not against the rallies but the PDM should also keep in view the seriousness of the situation.

He also claimed that the PDM was confused and it has realise that "they have reached the closed end of the street", asking the opposition leadership to review its policy.

"There is a clear division within the PDM on the issue of resignations. One section wants to use it as a card while the other section is not in favor of exercising the option of resignations," he claimed.

"If they [opposition] believe that they can topple our government unconstitutionally and hold the powers, then they must also know that they will not be recognised by anyone," Qureshi further stated.

He also claimed that Pakistan's economy, which was in dire stress, was recovering now. On the other hand, he pointed out that that the BJP government had crossed all the limits of atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while no minority including Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians were safe in India.

He said that India had introduced controversial legislation such as Citizens Amendment Act and NRC to crush the minorities. The foreign minister said the whole world was witness to Delhi riots in which several Muslims were killed and properties on a large scale were ransacked. He said the construction of temple at the site of Babri mosque reflects the Hindutuva mindset.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

