Met office predicts rain in Lahore

LAHORE: The Met office has predicted rain from today in the city with a visible reduction in fog and smog. Already, they said, the weather has turned cloudy and there is a strong possibility of foggy spells in Southern districts of the province.

According to the Met office, rain would start from Friday till Saturday which would also bring the temperature down in the city. Rain would be followed by repeated spells of fog, it added.

