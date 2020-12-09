Met office predicts rain in Lahore

AVN
76.99
Increased By
▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP
9.03
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC
135.11
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL
10.00
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC
106.11
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT
60.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL
46.62
Increased By
▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL
21.11
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL
15.93
Increased By
▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL
14.72
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL
130.61
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC
83.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL
5.72
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL
29.15
Decreased By
▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO
28.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL
3.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM
13.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF
40.49
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC
100.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL
35.58
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL
12.65
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC
93.48
Decreased By
▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER
9.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL
89.80
Decreased By
▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO
200.60
Decreased By
▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP
44.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL
17.46
Increased By
▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG
72.97
Decreased By
▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY
27.82
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL
1.02
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
