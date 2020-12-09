AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
THE RUPEE: Decline vs USD continues

BR Research 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to go down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also fell against Euro in open market reversing yesterday's gains.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee fell by 15 paisas for buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.45 and 160.55 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.40 and 160.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192.50 and 194 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.35 and 42.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.40
Open Offer     Rs 160.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.45
Offer Rate     Rs 160.55
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed divergent trend in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market throughout the trading session, the greenback moved both ways and closed for buying and selling at Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.50 against the opening rate of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.70 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the local currency failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries and depreciated its value against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from the overnight closing of Rs 211.00 and Rs 212.70 to Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling) against last rate of Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

It closed at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,100 (selling) and Rs108,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

