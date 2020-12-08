KP Governor, CM for early completion of development projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday jointly chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in former Frontier Region (FR) and present sub-divisions of Peshawar and Kohat.

They directed the quarters concerned to ensure completion of all the development projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality of work.

The departments were also asked to review progress on all development projects on fortnightly basis. Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that the development projects in all the sub-division of the merged districts would address sense of deprivation among tribal people and usher a new era of development and prosperity there.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan assured that all available resources would be utilized to complete the development projects in the merged districts, adding that KP government was committed to carrying out fast pace development projects in the tribal districts.