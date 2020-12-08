World
Swedish limit on public gatherings to remain at 8 people over holidays: PM
- Sweden, whose rejection of lockdowns and widespread face mask use has left it an outlier in Europe, is in the throes of a second wave of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives.
08 Dec 2020
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday public gatherings would remain limited to eight people over the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, a limit that should be the norm for also private festivities.
"This year, Christmas cannot be as usual," Lofven told a news conference.
Sweden, whose rejection of lockdowns and widespread face mask use has left it an outlier in Europe, is in the throes of a second wave of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives, far more than the rest of the Nordic region combined.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Swedish limit on public gatherings to remain at 8 people over holidays: PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments