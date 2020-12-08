Markets
Hong Kong shares lower at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.61 percent, or 161.89 points, to 26,344.96.
08 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong finished Tuesday's morning session in the red following a weak lead from Wall Street and as the city sees a spike in virus infections that have forced leaders to reimpose containment measures.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.61 percent, or 161.89 points, to 26,344.96.
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Hong Kong shares lower at lunch
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist
Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition
China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration
US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue
Read more stories
Comments