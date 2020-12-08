AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies amid surging virus cases and US-China tensions

  • US prepares new sanctions on Chinese officials – sources.
  • China's Nov crude imports rise m/m as backlog cleared.
  • Widespread coronavirus lockdowns strengthened.
  • Iran plans to raise exports if sanctions ease.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Oil prices steadied on Monday as traders weighed the positive impact from an OPEC+ deal on production against surging coronavirus cases and heightened tensions between the United States and China.

Brent crude rose 3 cents to $49.28 a barrel by 1:10 p.m. EST (1810 GMT). US crude rose 12 cents to $46.38 a barrel.

Both oil contracts gained around 2% last week after OPEC+, comprising of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, agreed to increase output slightly from January but continue the bulk of existing supply curbs.

"They're remaining a bit stingy, in terms of supplies during the peak northern hemisphere winter," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Capital Economics, an economic research company, said in a report it expects OPEC+ output will rise by less than the new agreement allows because of compensatory cuts and weak first quarter demand.

Following OPEC+'s deal, Morgan Stanley increased their long-term Brent price forecast to $47.50 a barrel from $45. They also revised up their long-term WTI price forecast to $45 a barrel from $42.50.

However, prices came under some pressure after Reuters exclusively reported that the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Rising tensions between the United States and China, the world's top oil consumers, have weighed repeatedly on the market in recent years.

China, the world's top crude oil importer, has helped support crude markets this year through imports. In the first 11 months of the year, China took in a total of 503.92 million tonnes, or 10.98 million bpd, up 9.5% from the corresponding period last year.

The country's November oil imports rose from a month earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, a surge in coronavirus cases globally has forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in the US state of California and in Germany and South Korea.

US gasoline consumption fell during the Thanksgiving holiday week to the lowest in more than 20 years, OPIS said, as lockdowns weighed on fuel consumption.

Elsewhere, Iran has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for the production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.

"Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return back to the 2015 nuclear deal."

Oil prices

Oil steadies amid surging virus cases and US-China tensions

Different steps taken under Green Initiatives: President

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters