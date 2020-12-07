London stocks rise at open as Brexit fallout slams pound

LONDON: London's stock market gained at the open Monday as the pound slumped on heightened uncertainty over the outcome of a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and European Union.

The capital's FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent to 6,564.56 points, as one-percent drops in sterling against the dollar and euro helped boost share prices of multinationals trading on the benchmark stocks index.

Major eurozone stock markets meanwhile retreated at the start, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 index down 0.3 percent to 13,263.83 points and the Paris CAC 40 losing 0.4 percent to 5,589.26.