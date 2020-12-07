AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
ATSE recognizes Pakistani scientist for her STEM research

  • Shazia developed solutions for Business Information Systems to more effectively process information, significantly improving business process management
  • Shazia says it is hard to imagine business without technology and getting the alignment right between the two
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 07 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) has recognized Pakistani computer scientist, Shazia Sadiq, for her innovative STEM research, University of Queensland stated.

Shazia's work has been recognized for developing solutions for Business Information Systems to more effectively process information, significantly improving business process management, governance, and risk and compliance data.

Commenting on her achievement, Prof Sadiq said: "In 2020, it’s hard to imagine business without technology, but how to get the alignment right between the two has been one of the hardest research questions, over the years."

She added, "I’m really excited to be part of this game-changing period in history where all of these advancements through disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science are transforming how we work."

Background

Shazia is currently serving as a computer science professor at the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering, University of Queensland. In 1989, Shazia received an MSc degree in computer science from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. She completed her MS in computer science from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok, Thailand, in 1993.

She then moved to Australia and earned a Ph.D. in information systems from the University of Queensland in 2002. Shazia is also the deputy chairperson of the National Committee on Information and Communication Sciences of the Australian Academy of Science.

She had also served as the vice-president of the Asia Pacific Chapter of IQ International – the International Association of Information and Data Quality.

