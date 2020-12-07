Markets
Ivory Coast cocoa arrivals reached 729,662 T by Nov. 30
- Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 729,662 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30.
ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 729,662 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, slightly down from 731,417 tonnes in the same period last season, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed on Monday.
