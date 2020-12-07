AVN 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Pakistan Customs seize smuggled luxury vehicles worth Rs 120mn

  • 24 smuggled luxury vehicles were seized from Quetta Chaman Highway Prowaza Showroom.
Ali Ahmed 07 Dec 2020

Pakistan Customs, a subsidiary of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in a successful operation against smuggling, seized smuggled luxury vehicles worth Rs 120 million.

According to the FBR statement, Pakistan Customs conducted a successful operation and confiscated smuggled luxury vehicles worth Rs 120mn. The vehicles were confiscated with the help of Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police.

24 smuggled luxury vehicles were seized from Quetta Chaman Highway Prowaza Showroom.

“Close coordination between LEAs under the Task force by the Federal Government resulted in successful operation of seizing smuggled luxury vehicles like Land Cruisers, V 8, Premio Car,Toyota Double Cabins etc. from a showroom situated at Quetta-Chamman Highway,” said FBR

Pakistan Customs has stepped up its ongoing operation against smuggling, aimed at protecting the interests of local traders who are doing legal business and eliminating the negative impact of smuggled goods on the economy.

