AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

AFP Updated 06 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Kyrgyzstan on Saturday announced that citizens of all countries would be allowed to enter the Central Asian country, lifting border restrictions it had instituted at the start of the pandemic in the spring. In a statement on Saturday the foreign ministry said that visitors would be allowed in via three international airports.

The ex-Soviet country had earlier begun letting in citizens from countries where it had deemed coronavirus outbreaks were stable. Now the only requirement for entry is a negative PCR test presented before boarding and on arrival taken within 72 hours. If the test has expired, visitors are able to take a new one at the airport.

The move came as health officials on Saturday reported 401 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload to 74,774. Total virus-related deaths stood at 1,290. As a second wave swept Central Asia this summer, Kyrgyzstan refrained from instituting a strict stay-at-home order like in the spring. Criticism prompted the government to admit that pandemic-related aid received from international donors was used to pay state salaries and plug budget holes compounded by the spring's lockdown.

On Saturday foreign ministry said as part of the lifting of border restrictions international election observers would be allowed into the country for next year's presidential and parliamentary votes.

The presidential election is scheduled to take place on January 10, while no date has been set for the parliamentary polls. Votes in mountainous Kyrgyzstan are traditionally more competitive than in the other ex-Soviet "stans" -- Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.