Opposition parties a group of hypocrites: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the opposition parties were failed to put pressure on the government by adopting different tactics as these people were a group of hypocrites. Talking to a private TV channel, he said the opposition had not moral logic and having public support to topple the government and people were showing full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said there were serious corruption allegations against three political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the opposition parties were united against the government only to protect corruption of their leadership.

He said opposition parties were intentionally playing with lives of the people through holding their public gatherings during the current situation of the coronavirus in the country, adding the opposition parties would not resign from the parliament, adding if they do it, then the government would hold elections on their seats.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government would complete its constitutional tenure and it would win the next general elections of 2023 with thumping majority on basis of its five years performance.

Replying to a question, he said the government would not stop the opposition political gatherings if the deadly virus is not spreading in the country. He said PTI had the honest leadership in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the prime minister had highlighted matter of Islamophobia in effective manner on the International level.

He said during the first wave of the COVID-19, the present government tackled the pandemic effectively and making its all out efforts to protect lives of the people and in second wave of the deadly virus, the government had adopted same strategy but on the other hand, the opposition leaders were giving statements like illiterate persons in that regard.

The opposition was fighting for personal agenda and the PDM did not have any interest to address the problems of poor people, he added. To another query, the minister said it was very astonished that the opposition parties had played with the constitution of the country during their governments but now they were talking for the supremacy of law.

The present government had strongly believed in rule of law and it had always work for the purpose, he added. Shibli said that PDM's had not such a capacity to topple the government, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not worried from public gatherings organized by the alliance.