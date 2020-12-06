Essential kitchen items' prices show mixed trends

ISLAMABAD: Egg and chicken have touched record high prices both in wholesale and retail markets as a carton of eggs in wholesale market has touched Rs5,370, and chicken prices Rs8,800 per 40kg, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey noted chicken price jumped from Rs8,600 per 40kg from Rs8,800 per 40kg and in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs235 per kg, while chicken meat price has crossed Rs400 per kg level from Rs380-390 per kg. Eggs price also went up from Rs5,200 per carton to Rs5,370 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs185-190 per dozen against Rs180-185 per dozen.

The survey observed a reduction in sugar prices, which further declined from Rs4,350 per 50kg bag to Rs4,000 per bag, while 15kg wheat flour bag price is stable at Rs920 per 15kg bag (ex-mill price), and in retail is being sold at Rs960 against. Sugar price in retail also came down from Rs100 per kg to Rs85-90 per kg.

The survey observed that the wheat flour millers have restored 20kg wheat flour bag, which once have touched Rs1,500 per bag mark but now price is reduced to Rs1,270 per 20kg bag, however, this rate is Rs298.78 higher than the prices mentioned by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) of Rs979.22 for 20kg wheat flour bag. No changes were observed in 15kg wheat flour bag, which is available at Rs960 per kg or Rs64 per kg.

Similarly, the government sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag price has witnessed no change, which is available at Rs860 per bag but not available on majority of the outlets as well as not being purchased by the consumers due to substandard quality.

Tomato price went down from Rs1,850 per 13kg basket to Rs1,550 per basket, which in retail are being sold at Rs130 per kg against Rs140 per kg, which is also higher than the prices claimed by the PBS of Rs119.10 per kg. Onions price remained stable at Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs65-70 per kg, which is Rs3-5 higher than the rates claimed by the PBS, potatoes price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-75 per kg against Rs90 per kg, which are identical to the price mentioned by the PBS of Rs72 per kg.

While Lipton Yellow Label half kg pack price remained stable at Rs560 per pack. No changes were witnessed in the prices of ghee and cooking oil as b-grade ghee/cooking oil in wholesales market is available at Rs2,880 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per 900gram pack. While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed no change as good quality ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs260 per litre.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs4,050 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg, while normal quality basmati rice per 25kg bag is available at Rs3,600, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Prices of all the pulses during the week witnessed a reduction as moong price declined from Rs9,400 per 40kg to Rs700 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg against Rs250 per kg, maash from Rs9,000 per 40kg to Rs7,200 per 40 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs240 per kg, lentil gram from Rs5,150 per 40kg to Rs5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs145 per kg against Rs150 per kg, and best quality bean lentil from Rs9,300 per 40kg to Rs7,300 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs250 per kg. Masoor price remained stable at Rs4,800 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, and whole gram at Rs4,800 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in milk prices during the week under review as packed milk prices including Nestle Milk pack and Olpers are being sold at Rs40 per 200ml pack.

Spices price is stable at Rs75 per 50gram pack, while red powder chillies price reduced from Rs850 per kg to Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price from Rs380 per kg to Rs300 per kg. Majority of the vegetable prices witnessed a declining trend as spinach price is available at Rs20 per bundle, tinda price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70 per kg against Rs90 per kg, capsicum price reduced from Rs950 per 5kg to Rs750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

