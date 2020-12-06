Transparency in contracts: E-Bidding System launched in NHA

ISLAMABAD: To ensure transparency in the process of awarding contracts of NHA Projects, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Saturday launched E-Bidding System in National Highway Authority (NHA). The system is being developed in collaboration with Tejari Pakistan, a pioneer in e-Procurement Solutions which is serving clients in Public and Private Sector such as Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), Orient Petroleum Limited (OPL), Pearl Continental and Marriot Hotels.

In this connection, a launching ceremony was held at NHA head office addressed by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman NHA Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum. Senior officers of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority and Tejari Pakistan were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said, that a per good governance vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, National Highway Authority has started E-Bidding System that will make the bidding process transparent, efficient and easy. After coming into power, the present government focused on affairs like accountability, transparency and provision of relief to the people and made practical advanced towards E-Governance.

He further said that the start of E-Bidding by National Highway Authority is encouraging as heavy amounts of billions of rupees are involved in motorways and highways building schemes. NHA is endeavoring to undertake road building projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. Additionally, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project will be started next year and more steps will be taken to bring about improvement in financial and administrative affairs of the NHA.

