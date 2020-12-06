US State Dept features Azfar Ahsan

KARACHI: US State Department has selected and featured Muhammad Azfar Ahsan (Founder, Nutshell Conferences & Corporate Pakistan Group) from Pakistan in the list of 80 selected alumni out of 225,000 alumni globally.

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the US Department of State's premier professional exchange program. More than 500 IVLP participants have become heads of state or government. The US Department of State administers the IVLP in cooperation with a group of private organizations based in Washington DC and local community-based members (CBMs) of the Global Ties US network.

With over 225,000 IVLP alumni, each has a story to tell and has become a "Face of Exchange", the theme of IVLP Anniversary celebration. IVLP Faces of Exchange initiative will highlight 80 years of the IVLP (on December 9, 2021) by showcasing 80 accomplished alumni, their lives and leadership, and the impact of their exchanges on the global community.-PR

