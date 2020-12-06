AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Pakistan

Minister urges healthcare professionals to exhibit true leadership qualities

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urged healthcare professionals and administrators to exhibit true leadership qualities and go extra miles to overcome challenges of healthcare service delivery in Punjab.

The Health Minister was present as the chief guest at a workshop on 'Leadership and Management' organized by the minister's delivery unit, King Edward Medical University and directorate general Punjab health services. Experts from international organization Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject.

In her address, Punjab Health Minister said, "Taking ownership of your institutions and then reviewing performance is key to improving service delivery. Good leaders make organizations successful. You are my team and I want my team to work with motivation, passion and commitment. ..."

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the maternal mortality indicator required special focus and improvement in Punjab. She appreciated VC KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Minister's Delivery Unit and Franklin Covey Pakistan for organizing a great event.

Present on the occasion were VC King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, senior faculty members from Nishter Medical University Multan, Children Hospitals in Punjab, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, DG Khan Medical College, Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan Medical Superintendents of Teaching Institutions and CEOs of different districts. The training is being held in different batches and this is second of the series of workshops for healthcare professionals and managers from Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

