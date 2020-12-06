Maryam wants maximum participation in PDM rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is spearheading party activities aimed at mobilizing the PML-N tiers and party workers for a massive show on December 13 in Lahore. Maryam is holding meetings with the PML-N legislators and heads of different wings to mobilize them for the rally.

While addressing the PML-N legislators, she said those who did not work would not get tickets in future.

"Which is the 'selfie group', I know," she remarked.

The PML-N had prepared a plan in connection with the PDM rally under which Maryam will participate in different public gatherings and events from December 7 to December 10. As per schedule, Maryam will address a convention of PML-N social media team and workers here at Khokhar Palace on Monday to chalk out the plan for December 13 rally.

She will also lead a rally in Northern Lahore on December 7. She is scheduled to address a workers' convention in the constituency of Khawaja Saad Rafique on December 8. On December 9, a motorcycle rally will be held from Model Town to Data Darbar.

On December 10, Maryam is going to lead a rally on the Ferozepur Road which will also culminate at Data Darbar. Maryam will also address minorities and workers conventions, for which schedule is being finalized. Meanwhile, the PML-N leaders are holding corner meetings at different constituencies of Lahore as a part of preparations for the Lahore rally.

The PML-N has already prepared masks in different colours and designs, depicting the image of the tiger - the party symbol.

The PML-N had earlier announced that 0.5 million masks would be distributed among the people for the December 13 rally.

Maryam Nawaz has already demanded that a commission should be set up to investigate the "judicial conspiracy" against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said the people will express solidarity with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the ground of Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. Rana told the media that the opposition will send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

He said the PML-N will resign from assemblies if the PDM takes the decision.

He said, "The incumbent government's blind political revenge is still going on. I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia.

A fake case was lodged against me. Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me but the government did not find any witness against me despite all the pressure."

The PML-N leader said the fascist government is playing a negative game but will not succeed in its designs.

