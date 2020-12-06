Govt won't obstruct PDM rally in Lahore on 13th: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the government has a clear policy and will not obstruct the PDM rally on December 13.

"The opposition wants a confrontation with the government but Pakistan cannot afford any confrontation; the opposition is pursuing a policy of playing with the people's lives and the nation will hold them accountable for it," the Governor said while talking to the media after distributing cash prizes, certificates and disaster response kits among the winners and participants of the 4th National Level Community Emergency Response Team Challenge 2020, here on Saturday.

DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer, PTI MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and others were present on the occasion. Responding to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar, however, said the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. The law and order will be maintained in any case, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020