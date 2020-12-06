AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
July to Nov, 2020: Sindh E&T dept collects Rs35.015 billion

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) department on Saturday claimed to have collected Rs 35.015 billion...
Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) department on Saturday claimed to have collected Rs 35.015 billion during first five months of the current fiscal year, depicting 11 percent growth as compared to the collection made during the same period of preceding financial year.

According to details, the department has collected Rs 35.015 billion during the current financial year from July 2020 to November 2020, which is Rs 3.4 billion higher than Rs 31.52 billion collected during the same period of last financial year.

The department has collected Rs 3.436 billion as motor vehicle tax and Rs 28.179 billion as infrastructure cess, Rs 1051.943 million as property tax, Rs 281.968 million as professional tax while Rs 52.747 million was collected as cotton fee and Rs 9.567 million as entertainment duty.

