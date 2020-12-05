World
US CDC reports 275,386 deaths from coronavirus
05 Dec 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 14,041,436 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 219,187 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,861 to 275,386.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 3 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
