Pakistan
Gold price declines Rs300 to Rs110,300 per tola
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.
04 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 200 on Friday and was traded at 110,300 against its sale at Rs. 110,500 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 172 and was traded at Rs. 94,564 against Rs. 94,736 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 86,684 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market also remained stable at $1839.
Comments