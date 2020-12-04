AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SECP: How to open a brokerage account online?

  • It is expected that the new regime would revolutionize Pakistan’s capital markets and contribute significantly towards economic growth in the country by channeling investments and savings through the market.
Ali Ahmed 04 Dec 2020

In order to enable all Pakistani resident and non-resident investors to open online accounts in the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) approved a ground-breaking initiative.

The initiative which is part of SECP’s digital transformation agenda, allows investors to seamlessly open his or her account with a broker from anywhere in the country without requiring to submit any documents physically or visit a broker.

Here is how you can open a brokerage account online:

Step#1: In the first step the customer needs to access the website of the brokerage house with which the customer is willing to open its trading account and select online account opening option.

Step#2: Secondly a web page will open requesting the customer to provide CNIC / NICOP/POC number, IBAN, Email Address and mobile number.

Step#3: In the third step the provided information will be forwarded to NCCPL through API, NCCPL shall initiate necessary verification process i.e. CNIC verification, IBAN verification and mobile verification and upon successful validation, NCCPL shall send 'One Time Password' - OTP on mobile number of customer. (Mobile to only be verified for local customers)

Step#4: The customer will receive OTP on Mobile number and / or Email. After entering OTP, Customer Relationship Form and KYC Application Form through online account opening facility of broker and complete the online account opening process.

Step#5: The customer will fill the form electronically, agree the terms and conditions and attach scan of supporting documents listed on the page and submit.

Step#6: The broker will register UIN of the customer with NCCPL, once customer has provided the details, the broker shall perform its diligence and proceed to open trading account. Signature and/or physical documents will not be required to be submitted by the customer to the broker including KYC form.

Step#7: NCCPL will set SMS / Email to the customer, informing about opening of account

Step#8: Customer will send acknowledgement to NCCPL

The new account opening system is a continuation of SECP’s reform agenda that aims at enhancing investor outreach, introducing digitization and ensure robust growth of the capital markets. It is expected that the new regime would revolutionize Pakistan’s capital markets and contribute significantly towards economic growth in the country by channeling investments and savings through the market.

Pakistan SECP INVESTMENT account opening

SECP: How to open a brokerage account online?

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters