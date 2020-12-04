AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares up, NZ down

Reuters 04 Dec 2020

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares settled higher on Thursday as a rally in iron ore prices and a report that China will allow some long held-up coal shipments from Australia lifted heavyweight mining stocks. The mining index soared 4.6% to its highest in more than eight years, with disappointing output forecasts from Brazilian miner Vale SA adding fuel to an iron ore price rally driven mainly by robust demand in top steel producer China and partly by supply concerns.

Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore miner, surged up to 7.2% to its highest since May 2008 and was the biggest boost to the benchmark, while Fortescue Metals Group jumped 13.9% to a record high. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% higher at 6,615.3, extending gains into a third session.

BHP Group Ltd, the world's biggest listed miner with exposure to both iron ore and coal, jumped more than 5% to its highest in over 10 months. Elsewhere, Australia-listed pot stocks found support in the United Nations removing cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs.

Financial services firm Macquarie Group added 0.2% after announcing the acquisition of US-based investment management firm Waddell & Reed Financial Inc for $1.7 billion.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell for a third straight session, closing 0.6% lower at 12,648.9.

"It's really about the iron ore price today," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Australian shares up, NZ down

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

CPEC projects: China says there has been 'major progress recently'

EU Commission refuses to lift ban on Pakistani flights

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.