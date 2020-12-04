AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas drops 9pc on mild mid-December outlook, small storage draw

  • The price drop came despite record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
  • That drop put futures for February over January for the first time since the contracts started trading in 2009.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

US natural gas futures dropped over 9% to an eight-week low on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather in mid-December than previously expected and a smaller-than-expected storage draw last week.

The price drop came despite record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US utilities pulled just 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the warmer-than-normal week ended Nov. 27.

That was less than the 12-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 22 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average withdrawal of 41 bcf.

"Today's warm shift in weather forecasts and an exceedingly bearish, marginal storage withdrawal may be the final nail in the coffin for the 2020-21 winter trade," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery fell 26.7 cents, or 9.6%, to $2.513 per million British thermal units at 1:52 p.m. EST (1852 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 2 and biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 16.

That drop put futures for February over January for the first time since the contracts started trading in 2009.

Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 US states averaged 91.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, flat with November's seven-month high.

Despite milder forecasts, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports would still rise from 113.4 bcfd this week to 117.3 bcfd next week due to a seasonal cooling of the weather.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants rose to an average of 10.4 bcfd so far in December, which would top November's 9.8-bcfd record.

US natural gas futures

US natgas drops 9pc on mild mid-December outlook, small storage draw

Pakistan's dossier exposed India's state sponsored terrorism, says DG ISPR

Pakistani flights denied by EU once again

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters