AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian Govt approves post of DG Information Warfare in Army to deal with media affairs

BR Web Desk 03 Dec 2020

The Indian government on Thursday, approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the Army headquarters as part of the reorganization of military HQ.

The Modi-led government also gave a green signal for the creation of Director General Information Warfare post in the headquarters, which would be dealing with media affairs.

Hindustan Times citing its sources in the army reported that the latter has been issued in this regard, which gives the green signal for the creation of a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy).

Director-General of Military Operations Lt General Paramjit Singh will be the first officer to assume the charge of the new post.

The new post would reduce the burden on the vice chief of the Army as he would have important officers including the in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.

The new post was envisaged during the Doklam crisis when a need for closer and direct coordination was felt in the headquarters.

Furthermore, the creation of a new post of Director General Information Warfare has also been issued. The officer would have the Additional Director General (Strategic Communications) under him.

Last year, the Indian defense ministry approved an Information Warfare branch in the military to deal with misinformation on social media.

India Army Doklam crisis New posts Deputy Chief Indian Army

Indian Govt approves post of DG Information Warfare in Army to deal with media affairs

Pakistani flights denied by EU once again

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters