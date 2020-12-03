Indian Govt approves post of DG Information Warfare in Army to deal with media affairs

The Indian government on Thursday, approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the Army headquarters as part of the reorganization of military HQ.

The Modi-led government also gave a green signal for the creation of Director General Information Warfare post in the headquarters, which would be dealing with media affairs.

Hindustan Times citing its sources in the army reported that the latter has been issued in this regard, which gives the green signal for the creation of a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy).

Director-General of Military Operations Lt General Paramjit Singh will be the first officer to assume the charge of the new post.

The new post would reduce the burden on the vice chief of the Army as he would have important officers including the in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.

The new post was envisaged during the Doklam crisis when a need for closer and direct coordination was felt in the headquarters.

Furthermore, the creation of a new post of Director General Information Warfare has also been issued. The officer would have the Additional Director General (Strategic Communications) under him.

Last year, the Indian defense ministry approved an Information Warfare branch in the military to deal with misinformation on social media.