Capitalizing the potential of PWDs to encourage them to be socially productive: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) need encouragement and support to enable them to be viable and productive part of Society.

He said that commemorating the International Day of Disabled Persons remind us to stand shoulder with shoulder with all those who are supporting the cause of welfare for PWDs.

He expressed these views while addressing the one day event in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Parliament House.

Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that concentrating the on health and education areas for the PWDs would change the fate of the nation.

He expressed his resolve to make all out efforts for policy intervention to bring long term reforms for the welfare of the PWDs.

He said that Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons has been empowered to suggest and recommend all policy measure in this regard.

He encouraged and appreciated the efforts of all social welfare organizations which are contributing to facilitate PWDs in the far-flung areas of the country.

He said that inclusiveness of PWDs in the main socio-economic stream require on ground efforts like the services provided by STEP, KORT, Khubab Foundation and many other such welfare organizations.

He also applauded the contributions of various welfare organizations striving for the welfare of PWDs. He also distributed Khadija Tul Kubra Award among PWDs for their remarkable services.

Secretary General Women Parliamentary Caucus, MNA Munza Hassan while addressing the event said that she would make all out efforts to review the existing laws in favour of PWDs.

Zila Qaiser, Emerging Disability Leader especially appreciated and thanked the Speaker Asad Qaiser’s efforts to bring relief for PWDs across the country. She sought more Parliamentary and legislative intervention to bring relief in the real lives of PWDS.

Executive Director STEP, Muhammad Atif Sheikh remarked that bringing welfare for PWDs is long journey which demands unwavering commitment and determination with which Asad Qaiser has been endowed with.

He lauded the formulation of Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled by Speaker Asad Qasier.

Lina Mousa, Country Representative UNFPA applauded the successful organization of International day for PWDs under the auspices of National Assembly. Ch Javed AKhtar President KORT expressed his resolve to continue his efforts under the supervision of Speaker to make the lives of PWDs productive and viable.