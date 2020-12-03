AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.41%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.7%)
DGKC 108.23 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.1%)
EFERT 61.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HASCOL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
HBL 130.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
HUBC 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
JSCL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KAPCO 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
MLCF 41.11 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.83%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.6%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
PIOC 95.87 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.77%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PPL 92.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.13%)
PSO 207.13 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.79%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (7.79%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 33.29 (0.76%)
BR30 22,332 Increased By ▲ 179.18 (0.81%)
KSE100 42,364 Increased By ▲ 336.92 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,792 Increased By ▲ 124.05 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tri-Pack Films to install a multi-billion BOPP manufacturing line

  • The company informed that the project cost is estimated up to PKR 9 billion and is sensitive to exchange fluctuations and changes in duty/tax.
Ali Ahmed 03 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s public-limited company, Tri-Pack Films Limited (Tri-Pack), has announced to establish a Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP) film manufacturing line.

“The board of Tri-Pack Films Limited in its meeting held on December 2, 2020 has approved investment in a new state-of-the-art Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP) film manufacturing line subject to successful financial close with banks on the borrowing facilities,” announced the company in a statement.

The company informed that the project cost is estimated up to PKR 9 billion and is sensitive to exchange fluctuations and changes in duty/tax.

About the project’s financing, the company informed that it shall be financed primarily with a mix of debt and internal cash generation with the start of commercial production targeted during 2023. Equity injection if required shall be sought at a later stage, said the company.

“The above investment demonstrates the company's commitment to ensure it caters to the increased demand of BOPP films in Pakistan and offer faster delivery, better quality, greater convenience, and increase flexibility,” said the company.

It is pertinent to mention that the company is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan and Packages Limited of Pakistan. Tri-Pack was incorporated in Pakistan in 1993 and commenced commercial production in 1995.

In 2008 the Company installed its Cast Polypropylene Film (CPP) manufacturing line of 7,000 tonnes per annum.

Pakistan businessman Tri Pack Films Limited

Tri-Pack Films to install a multi-billion BOPP manufacturing line

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters