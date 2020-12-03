AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold rises

Reuters 03 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Gold firmed near an over one-week high on Wednesday as prospects of a US coronavirus relief package reinforced its appeal as a hedge against likely inflation and sent the dollar to a multi-year trough. Top US economic officials on Tuesday urged Congress to provide more help for small businesses to cope with the pandemic, while support was growing for a $1.4 trillion spending bill.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,826.11 per ounce by 12:25 p.m. EST (1725 GMT). Prices peaked at $1,832.20, the highest since Nov. 24, earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,829.50.

"We're one step closer to the next stimulus package; that has weakened the dollar, eroding the currency and supporting commodity prices across the board, including gold and silver," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. US economic growth is moderating as the coronavirus spreads and fiscal help fades, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday.

Raising gold's appeal for other currency holders, the dollar held near a 2-1/2 year low. Non-yielding bullion, which has risen over 20% so far this year, tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that could result from the stimulus.

The stimulus would drive "some physical demand, encourage notions of problematic price inflation in the coming months," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. Gold, however, registered its worst monthly performance in four years in November, weighed down by optimism over a vaccine-fuelled economic rebound. Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $23.90 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,007.97 and palladium eased 0.3% to $2,398.35.

US MIDDAY: Gold rises

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.