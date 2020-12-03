President says welfare of special persons very important

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the welfare of special persons and making them active members of the society is very important. There is a need to improve the mobility of special persons in the federal capital. The president expressed these views, while presiding over a meeting on the welfare of special people.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Housing and the chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA). The president was briefed on the steps taken for the welfare of special persons. The president said that it is very important to make them active members of the society. He said that the movement of special people in the federal capital needs to be improved.

The chairman CDA said that separate parking will be provided for special persons in 235 parks of Islamabad. He said that special persons would be given access to pedestrian access in all parks of Islamabad. He said that ramps would be constructed to give access to special persons to shopping malls of Islamabad.

It was also informed during the briefing that arrangements would be made soon to give easy access to sidewalks to special persons. President Arif Alvi also appreciated the steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the welfare of special people.

