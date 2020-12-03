Qureshi phones Nigerian FM, condemns terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday telephoned his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama, and strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the country in which dozens of people were killed.

"Pakistan strongly condemns any criminal act, carried out in any form of violence and terrorism and is detrimental to the country's security and stability," Foreign Minister Qureshi told his Nigerian counterpart, according to his media office.

He said that such incidents were in complete contradiction with all kinds of religious and human values and principles. Qureshi also hoped for the early recovery of around 50 abducted people, kidnapped by the terrorists.

On behalf of the government of Pakistan, Qureshi also expressed solidarity with the Nigerian government and the people, besides conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Appreciating Pakistan's successful counterterrorism strategy, the Nigerian foreign minister stressed the need for mutual cooperation and assistance at technical levels between the two countries to deal with the issue of terrorism. According to media reports, armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields in northeastern Nigeria.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020