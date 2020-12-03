CDWP approves four projects worth Rs16.02 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved four projects at the cost of Rs16.02 billion and recommended one project valued at Rs37.91 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for consideration, and agreed on the Covid-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme worth Rs70 billion.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at the Planning Commission on Wednesday. Additional Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to physical planning and housing, health, education, and information technology were presented in the meeting. A project related to Physical Planning and Housing titled, "Construction of Islamabad High Court Building at Islamabad (Revised)" worth Rs4989.26 million approved in the meeting.

The project aims at construction of the Islamabad High Court on an already acquired plots measuring 220,000 Sqft at Sector G-5, Islamabad. The scope of works includes: construction of courts, auditorium, car parking, road/paths, plumbing works and wood works etc. The CDWP agreed with the recommendations of the committee for the project titled "Covid-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme" at cost of Rs70 billion with proposed changes.

The PC-1 of this project will facilitate the national programme to improve facilities at 50:50 basis financial supports to all the provinces in district headquarters/tehsil headquarters-level hospitals, public health surveillance separately for both human and animals, national programme for water sanitation and hygiene, and improvement in local infrastructure.

The AJK and GB will also be covered under the project financing. Two projects related to education were presented in the meeting. First project namely, "Support to Basic Education Development Project AJ&K" worth Rs5971.55 million, and second project, "Basic Education for All Project AJ&K" worth Rs1580.201 million were approved by the CDWP.

A project related to information technology presented in the meeting namely, "Phase-II` of Pak-China OFC project for Establishment of Cross Border OFC Network (Khunjrab-Gwadar-Karachi) along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Routes" at the cost of Rs37.916 billion was referred to the Ecnec for further approval.

The objective of the project is to provide alternate path for international connectivity through northern border of Pakistan with China, to provide continuous uninterrupted connectivity between northern and southern borders of the country by establishing multiple rings for secure and uninterrupted communication network etc.

The second project namely, "Establishment of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park" worth Rs3481.584 million was approved in the meeting. Two position papers related to industries and commerce approved in the meeting namely, "Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone" worth Rs2287.844 million and "Remodeling and Expansion of Karachi Expo Center" worth Rs2677.42 million.

A position paper related to water resources presented namely, "Nai Gaj Dam" worth Rs46555.29 million. The project envisages construction of 194ft high Central Core earth fill dam with a gross storage capacity of 0.30 million acre-feet and live storage of 0.16 MAF to irrigate 28,800 acres of land.

The CDWP approved four concept clearance proposals namely, "Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement project" worth Rs375.73 million, "National Firewall System" USD 100, "National Social Media Application" USD 145, and "Establishment of Pak-Korea nutrition Centre to improve Child and Community Nutrition" worth Rs1,464.210 million.

