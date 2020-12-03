AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Khusro Bakhtiar case: SC approached against IHC verdict

Terence J Sigamony 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been approached on Wednesday against the verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for dismissing a writ petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar. Muhammad Ahsan Abid filed an appeal in the Supreme Court under Article 185(3) of Constitution, and made Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman NAB, DG NAB Multan, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar as respondents.

The petitioner is voter of NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan and had contested general elections from the same constituency. Ahsan Abid submitted he had filed quo warranto writ petition under Article 199 of Constitution in the IHC, which was dismissed on 20-10-2020.

The petitioner stated that he had filed a complaint before the chairman National Accountability Bureau regarding corruption and corrupt practice of Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar. The chairman NAB forwarded the complaint to the DG NAB Multan for verification.

The petitioner claimed that according to the DG NAB report, prior to membership of the National Assembly, the whole family of Khusro Bakhtiar, including his two brothers, Omer Shehryar and Hashim Bakht, owned 5,720 kanal agriculture land in District Rahim Yar Khan, which was the only source of their bread and butter.

Further after induction in the federal cabinet in 2004, the assets in the name of non-public office-holder members of the subject family ballooned to billion of rupees, despite their expenditure on more than 100 foreign trips and expenses on elections.

The subject accumulated assets in the name of his mother, brothers, and their wives which included sugar mills i.e. Etihad Sugar Mills in Rahim Yar Khan, Two Star Sugar Mills, and Shahtaj Sugar Mills, five Power Generation Companies, four Capital Investment Companies, and one Ethanol Processing Plant.

Furthermore, their agriculture property increased from 5,702 kanals to 7,780 kanals, along with 6-7 residential houses, and plots in different cities of Pakistan. The family received a foreign remittance of approx Rs797 million during 2011-2018.

The petitioner submitted that he sent applications to the chief justice of Pakistan, chairman and the DG NAB, and other authorities but no action was taken against Khusro Bakhtiar, due to his political/official influence. He submitted that then he filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court, which was dismissed on 20-10-2020. Being aggrieved and dissatisfied by the IHC judgment, he preferred the instant appeal before the apex court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Khusro Bakhtiar case: SC approached against IHC verdict

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.