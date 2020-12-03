European stocks flat

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European shares erased session losses to close flat on Wednesday on an over 1% surge in London blue-chips after UK became the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine. London's FTSE 100 outperformed most regional peers, after Britain said the vaccine will be rolled out from next week, and as the pound slumped on Brexit trade deal uncertainty.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended steady with London's Rio Tinto, BHP Group HSBC among the biggest boosts. BioNtech's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 4%, compared with a 0.5% fall for Germany's benchmark DAX index, which lagged the most in the region.

Spanish stocks closed up 1% near levels last seen in early March. Spain's economic recovery that started in the third quarter most likely continued this quarter, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said. Among individual stocks, the London Stock Exchange jumped 9.6% after sources said the company is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $27 billion acquisition of data analytics company Refinitiv.

Investors kept an eye on moves by Britain and the European Union as Brexit trade talks were still stuck. Envoys of EU's member states on Wednesday urged the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator to not be rushed into an unsatisfactory agreement.