AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

European stocks flat

Reuters 03 Dec 2020

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European shares erased session losses to close flat on Wednesday on an over 1% surge in London blue-chips after UK became the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine. London's FTSE 100 outperformed most regional peers, after Britain said the vaccine will be rolled out from next week, and as the pound slumped on Brexit trade deal uncertainty.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended steady with London's Rio Tinto, BHP Group HSBC among the biggest boosts. BioNtech's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 4%, compared with a 0.5% fall for Germany's benchmark DAX index, which lagged the most in the region.

Spanish stocks closed up 1% near levels last seen in early March. Spain's economic recovery that started in the third quarter most likely continued this quarter, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said. Among individual stocks, the London Stock Exchange jumped 9.6% after sources said the company is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $27 billion acquisition of data analytics company Refinitiv.

Investors kept an eye on moves by Britain and the European Union as Brexit trade talks were still stuck. Envoys of EU's member states on Wednesday urged the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator to not be rushed into an unsatisfactory agreement.

European stocks flat

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.