AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Oil prices rise on UK vaccine approval, outcome of OPEC deal

  • Formal OPEC+ meeting delayed to Thurs from Tues –sources.
  • Market bets output cuts to be extended through Q1 –analyst.
  • US crude stocks drew 679,000 barrels last week –EIA.
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as the market awaited a pact from producers on output, which many traders expect will continue to be reined in, and Britain's approval of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes for a demand recovery.

Brent crude oil futures rose $1.00, or 2.1%, at $48.42 a barrel by 11:47 EDT (1647 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.02, or 2.3%, at $$45.57 a barrel.

Traders are watching the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, which postponed talks on next year's oil output policy to Thursday from Tuesday, according to sources.

"It looks like there is headway being made, which the market is looking for," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

This year, the group imposed production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) as the coronavirus pandemic hit fuel demand.

It had been widely expected to roll those reductions over into January-March 2021 amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

But the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said this week that even though it could support a rollover, it would struggle to continue with the same deep output reductions into 2021.

On Wednesday, Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and the European Union in a possible return to normal life and recovery in oil demand.

"News of the U.K. vaccine approval is what the oil market needed more than anything else to get demand up...the rest is largely just noise," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

US crude inventories fell by 679,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 27, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, defying the build the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday.

US oil production rose 100,000 barrels per day last week to its highest level since May, the EIA data showed.

Oil prices

Oil prices rise on UK vaccine approval, outcome of OPEC deal

PTI's Government to provide 'free' COVID-19 vaccine to all residents

'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report

Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM

Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender

US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters