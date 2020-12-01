Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad.

As per the Prime Minister house, during the meeting they discussed relations between both the time-tested friendly countries and issues related to mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the higher civil and military leadership of both countries including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Secretary FO, and others.

Amid the COVID-19 threat, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Chinese Defence Minister upon his arrival at the PM House by tagging elbow with him.

Yesterday, General Wei Fenghe had met with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).