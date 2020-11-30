GB Assembly to elect leader of house today

(Karachi) The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly will elect its new chief minister today after submission of nomination papers, media has reported.

As per details, the polling to elect the new Leader of the House will be held in the afternoon. The documents will be scrutinized and published at noon while candidatures can be withdrawn till 2 pm. The results will be announced at 4 pm.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Barrister Khalid Khurshid for the chief minister slot. Khurshid's name was finalized by Prime Minister Imran Khan in consultation with the PTI central leadership and its chapter in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The GB legislature consists of a total of 33 members; 24 directly elected and nine on reserved seats. At least 21 members belong to PTI while the PPP emerged as the second largest party in the assembly with four members.

Besides, PTI's Syed Amjad Zaidi and Nazir Advocate were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly respectively.

In the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly session, the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker was carried out by secret ballot.

GB Assembly Speaker Fida Mohammad Nashad said that Zaidi got 18 out of 23 votes in the election while Opposition Alliance candidate for Speaker Ghulam Muhammad got 8 out of 9 votes out of which 2 votes were lost.