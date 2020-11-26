Murad Ali Shah issued contempt notice by SC in Karachi Circular Railway case

The Supreme Court (SC) issued on Thursday a contempt notice to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over the provincial government's failure to implement orders pertaining to Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

A three-member SC bench comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar took up the case pertaining to the revival of KCR. During the hearing, the CJP asked why the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has not begun its work.

The FWO director general replied that the Sindh government has not yet awarded the contract for the underpass, DAWN reported. The top court then issued a contempt notice to the Sindh CM for failing to comply with the court's orders.

Shah has been directed to submit a response at the next hearing in two weeks.

The cour has already initiated contempt of court proceedings against Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Rail­ways Secretary Habibur Rehman Gillani for the delay in the completion of the KCR project.