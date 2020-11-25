SAPM Sania Nishtar among BBC’s 100 most influential women

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar has been chosen as one of BBC’s 100 most influential women who have helped drive social change this year.

BBC has listed 100 most influential women around the world who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times. The list includes two women from Pakistan actor Mahira Khan and SAPM Nishtar.

Nishtar who is the head of Pakistan’s Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation Programme is a leader in global health and sustainable development, BBC wrote. As SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Sania has helped to empower the masses by taking the necessary first steps toward the development of a welfare state in Pakistan.

The Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation programme has improved the livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis by providing mobile banking and savings accounts and other basic resources.

BBC wrote that Khan is no ordinary actress and wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV. "She is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism," BBC said.

Khan who is a national goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been raising awareness of the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.