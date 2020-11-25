KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 24, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 207,770,455 113,183,102 8,224,681,599 4,549,497,134 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 910,218,760 -1,058,346,624 -148,127,864 Local Individuals 8,677,199,457 -8,578,367,869 98,831,588 Local Corporates 4,261,188,645 (4,211,892,369) 49,296,276 ===============================================================================

