Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
25 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 24, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
207,770,455 113,183,102 8,224,681,599 4,549,497,134
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 910,218,760 -1,058,346,624 -148,127,864
Local Individuals 8,677,199,457 -8,578,367,869 98,831,588
Local Corporates 4,261,188,645 (4,211,892,369) 49,296,276
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.