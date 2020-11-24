Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 2350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs. 110,500 against its sale at Rs. 112,850 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 2015 and was traded at Rs. 94,736 against Rs. 96,751 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 86,84188, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs. 30 to Rs. 1180 against Rs. 1210 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs. 25.73 to Rs. 1011.65 against Rs. 1037.38.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $51 and was traded at $1815 against $1866, the association reported.