AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Dues of non-litigant retired employees of PSM: SHC directs AGPR to deposit Rs 11.68 billion

Tanveer Ahmed Updated 24 Nov 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the Accountant-General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), Karachi, to deposit the amount of Rs11.680 billion on account of dues of non-litigant retired employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in its account within seven days.

The direction of the court came in the case relating to the non-payment of the dues of those retired employees of the PSM who were not part of the 850 retired employees of the mill who were ordered to be paid their post-retirement dues by the court in its May 18, 2020 verdict. The court later took up the issue of post-retirement dues of the non-litigant employees of the PSM.

According to the written order of the SHC bench, the Finance Division through Iffat Malik, Joint Secretary of Finance, filed a statement in the court on Monday, which said that an amount of Rs11.680 billion had been released on November 19, 2020 in favour of the non-litigant employees of the PSM.

The Finance Division has requested the AGPR to authorize the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to credit the said amount in the account of the PSM, the order stated. The deputy attorney-general told the court that the AGPR was required to comply with the Finance Division directive in seven days. The DAG and the counsel for the PSM told the court that after receiving the amount, the same shall be deposited by the PSM with the Nazir of the court.

In view of the urgency of the matter, the AGPR is directed to ensure that the entire amount of Rs11.680 billion is deposited in the PSM account within seven days, starting from today (Monday), and the PSM is directed to deposit the same amount with the Nazir of the court within three days after the receipt of the amount, the SHC ordered.

The court declared that upon receipt of the said amount, the Nazir shall continue with the exercise of disbursement of the amount to the retired employees of the PSM in terms of the order passed by the court. The court also ordered issuance of a notice to the AGPR by putting off the hearing of the case till December 9, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Dues of non-litigant retired employees of PSM: SHC directs AGPR to deposit Rs 11.68 billion

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.