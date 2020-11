Building, 4 vehicles torched in G-B

KARACHI: At least four vehicles, one of which belonged to an interim minister, and a building of Gilgit-Baltistan's forest department were torched by unidentified persons on Monday as a protest arranged by the PPP against alleged rigging in a constituency in the recent GB elections turned violent, police said. Gilgit Senior Superintendent of Police Mirza Hussain said the violence started after a clash between security forces and protesters.

