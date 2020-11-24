AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences organised

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Speakers at two different moots titled "Sirat-un-Nabi" unanimously agreed that solution to all the "current problems" lays in perfect adherence to the examples set by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The conferences were organised at the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alamin Week here on Sunday. A number of people including nurses, paramedical staff, medical students and employees participated and recited Durood-o-Salam and Naat.

Principal Amir-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while speaking on the occasion said the purpose of celebrating the Rehmat-ul-Lil Alamin Week was to promote "Ishq-e-Rasool" so that the new generation can be made aware of "Aswa-e-Rasool" who is the role model for humanity.

"Obedience to the Prophet (PBUH) is the best means of obedience to Allah Almighty. Hence, following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) must be the main goal of a true Muslim," he said, adding that no Muslim who believes in the prophet-hood of the holy prophet can tolerate his insolence.

While mentioning the morals and attributes, the principal said the holy prophet is the first source of guidance for us. "The solution to all the present problems lies in perfect adherence to the example of the holy prophet," he added.

Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, Khalida Tabassum and Sabiha Majeed said we should pledge to serve the suffering humanity in accordance with the Islamic teachings and come up with more hard work and welfare activities in the medical field.

President Paramedical Staff Association Rana Pervez expressed his determination that the paramedics would work hard with honesty and dedication and they will ensure the day-to-day affairs and fulfilment of government duties in accordance with the Islamic principles. Prof Al-freed Zafar welcomed the holding of Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alamin Week and paid tributes to the government for organizing such events.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences organised

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.