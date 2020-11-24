Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences organised

LAHORE: Speakers at two different moots titled "Sirat-un-Nabi" unanimously agreed that solution to all the "current problems" lays in perfect adherence to the examples set by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The conferences were organised at the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alamin Week here on Sunday. A number of people including nurses, paramedical staff, medical students and employees participated and recited Durood-o-Salam and Naat.

Principal Amir-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while speaking on the occasion said the purpose of celebrating the Rehmat-ul-Lil Alamin Week was to promote "Ishq-e-Rasool" so that the new generation can be made aware of "Aswa-e-Rasool" who is the role model for humanity.

"Obedience to the Prophet (PBUH) is the best means of obedience to Allah Almighty. Hence, following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) must be the main goal of a true Muslim," he said, adding that no Muslim who believes in the prophet-hood of the holy prophet can tolerate his insolence.

While mentioning the morals and attributes, the principal said the holy prophet is the first source of guidance for us. "The solution to all the present problems lies in perfect adherence to the example of the holy prophet," he added.

Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, Khalida Tabassum and Sabiha Majeed said we should pledge to serve the suffering humanity in accordance with the Islamic teachings and come up with more hard work and welfare activities in the medical field.

President Paramedical Staff Association Rana Pervez expressed his determination that the paramedics would work hard with honesty and dedication and they will ensure the day-to-day affairs and fulfilment of government duties in accordance with the Islamic principles. Prof Al-freed Zafar welcomed the holding of Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alamin Week and paid tributes to the government for organizing such events.

