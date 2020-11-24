Eight shops, marriage hall sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore administration on Monday sealed eight shops and a marriage hall for failing to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating to the Coronavirus. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Maloof sealed eight shops in Singhpura and Gulshan-e-Ravi, including Arooj Fashion Tailor, Ahmed Garments, Teen Zeb Tailor, Almas Khan Installation Center and GM Barber Shop.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid sealed a marriage hall in his area after receiving the information about the function being held in the hall. The manager of the hall was arrested and the food was confiscated. It may be mentioned that after November 20, the government had banned functions in a closed area.

