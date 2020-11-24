Releasing Shehbaz, Hamza on parole under consideration

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government is contemplating releasing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza on parole initially for 12 hours to be extendable if deemed necessary for participation in the last rites of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar who died in London on Sunday.

The PML-N has submitted application to the provincial government, seeking release of Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for two weeks on parole. The application was filed by PML-N deputy secretary general Atta Ullah Tarar, requesting the government to release Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to participate in the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The application reads: "There is no severer shock and tragedy than death of mother. People from across the country have to come to express condolence. Therefore, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz be released on parole for two weeks."

A senior officer of the Punjab government while talking to Business Recorder on condition of anonymity told that deliberations were underway on the PML-N application.

He stated that parole can only be granted under specified rules which allow 12 hours release initially that could be extended if deemed appropriate.

Rule 545-B of Punjab Prison Rules 1978 states:

(i) The provincial government or the District Coordination Officer may permit a well behaved prisoner to participate in the funeral of his blood or other relative of the first degree subject to his safety and security under adequate police escort.

(ii) The prisoner shall not leave the place specified in the permission order.

(iii) The police shall be responsible for the safety and security of the prisoner when the prisoner is attending the funeral and this responsibility shall commence when the prisoner is taken out of the prison and continue till his re-admission into the prison.

(iv) The duration of permission granted under this rule may not ordinarily exceed twelve hours, depending on the circumstances of each case, which shall not include the time consumed for journey, to and from the prison.

In a statement, Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said releasing Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole was their legal and moral right adding that the provincial government will take a decision after receiving an application from the Sharif family.

Talking to Business Recorder PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said "social values and common courtesy merit that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz be immediately released on parole."

"There is no greater loss than the death of one's mother. The emotional state of Shehbaz Sharif and his family should be taken into consideration," she said, adding that under the circumstances, Shehbaz and Hamza should have been released on parole by now.

According to former IGP Sindh Afzal Ali Shegri, the Inspector General of Police prisons has adequate powers and he can grant and extend duration of the release on parole of prisoner in such a case.

The body of Begum Shamim Akhtar was shifted to the morgue of London Islamic Centre earlier in the day from the Avenfield apartments, the residence of the Sharifs.

PML-N sources said that the body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar will be brought to Lahore for burial in Jati Umra after all the formalities are completed which will take around two to three days.

