AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

'Mis-declaration', 'illegal' transfer of funds detected

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Appraisement East, has detected "mis-declaration" and "illegal" transfer of funds out of Pakistan through "unlawful" channels in the imports of canned filing consignment.

According to an FIR, accused company imported a consignment and filed a goods declaration for clearance of the goods and declared it as "Canned Pie Filling/Topping assorted type, weighted 15993 kilograms, origin from USA at declared value of Rs.1.48 million or US$ 9116.352.

However, in order to check as to whether the importer has correctly paid a legitimate amount of duties and taxes, the GD was referred to examination for confirmation of description, quantity and other physical attributes of the goods.

The examination report stated that the declared invoice value was US$ 7996.80, whereas they found an invoice value of US$ 46,690 inside the container. Moreover, the report said that the importer "declared" it as "Canned Pie Filling/Topping assorted type, weighted 15993 kilograms however, the weight and the description of the goods were also not matched as declared in the goods declaration by the importer.

Therefore, the MCC Appraisement East was of the view that the accused importer with the active connivance of their accomplishes committed an "offence of submission of false, forged and concocted invoice in order to mis-declare the actual value of the imported goods and illegal transfer of funds out of Pakistan through unlawful channels in the imports of said goods. Consequently, the department has lodged an FIR against the importer. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'Mis-declaration', 'illegal' transfer of funds detected

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.