'Mis-declaration', 'illegal' transfer of funds detected

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Appraisement East, has detected "mis-declaration" and "illegal" transfer of funds out of Pakistan through "unlawful" channels in the imports of canned filing consignment.

According to an FIR, accused company imported a consignment and filed a goods declaration for clearance of the goods and declared it as "Canned Pie Filling/Topping assorted type, weighted 15993 kilograms, origin from USA at declared value of Rs.1.48 million or US$ 9116.352.

However, in order to check as to whether the importer has correctly paid a legitimate amount of duties and taxes, the GD was referred to examination for confirmation of description, quantity and other physical attributes of the goods.

The examination report stated that the declared invoice value was US$ 7996.80, whereas they found an invoice value of US$ 46,690 inside the container. Moreover, the report said that the importer "declared" it as "Canned Pie Filling/Topping assorted type, weighted 15993 kilograms however, the weight and the description of the goods were also not matched as declared in the goods declaration by the importer.

Therefore, the MCC Appraisement East was of the view that the accused importer with the active connivance of their accomplishes committed an "offence of submission of false, forged and concocted invoice in order to mis-declare the actual value of the imported goods and illegal transfer of funds out of Pakistan through unlawful channels in the imports of said goods. Consequently, the department has lodged an FIR against the importer. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020