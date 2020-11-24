Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
24 Nov 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 23, 2020).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
As on: 23-11-2020
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
JS Global Cap. E.F.U. Gen. Insurance 1,132,110 115.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,132,110 115.20
JS Global Cap. Habib Sugar 384,000 34.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 384,000 34.60
JS Global Cap. Hum Network Limited 3,375,197 6.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,375,197 6.40
High Land Securities International Steels 1,500 72.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 72.00
JS Global Cap. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 24,970,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,970,000 22.00
D.J.M. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 5,500 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 38.00
Next Capital Pakistan Petroleum 500 84.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 84.00
JS Global Cap. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 4,578,000 51.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,578,000 51.25
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 34,446,807
=============================================================================
