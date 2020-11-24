KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 23, 2020).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= As on: 23-11-2020 ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= JS Global Cap. E.F.U. Gen. Insurance 1,132,110 115.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,132,110 115.20 JS Global Cap. Habib Sugar 384,000 34.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 384,000 34.60 JS Global Cap. Hum Network Limited 3,375,197 6.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,375,197 6.40 High Land Securities International Steels 1,500 72.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 72.00 JS Global Cap. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 24,970,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,970,000 22.00 D.J.M. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 5,500 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 38.00 Next Capital Pakistan Petroleum 500 84.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 84.00 JS Global Cap. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 4,578,000 51.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,578,000 51.25 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 34,446,807 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020